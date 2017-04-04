The Police administration has dismissed claims that a donation of GHC 50,000 presented to it by a Chinese businessman, will compromise them in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as Galamsey.

A donation by the Chairman of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CAITEC Group, Tang Hong, to the Police Service, has received widespread condemnation by some Ghanaians on social media who argue that the donation will compromise the Police in its bid to fight the menace.

The concerns are borne out of the fact that there are a lot of Chinese nationals also engaged in the illegal activity in Ghana.

But speaking to, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, said the gesture is part of private sector contributions towards the construction of an office for the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS).

He was confident the donation will not compromise the Police Service’s fight against the menace.

“Perhaps when we say 50,000 cedis it is not everybody who will understand the quantum of the money so let us perhaps convert it to the old denomination. Are we saying 500 million cedis is what somebody is buying the entire Police Service with? No. This donation will never never compromise the Ghana Police Service in the course of performing their mandate.”

Supt. Arthur clarified that, the company decided to donate after the Police Service went out to solicit for funds from various organisations.

“It was the Police Service, that went out to solicit for funds from corporate organisations and philanthropists to enable them construct their office complex at Nima Police Station.”

He also dismissed claims that the donation was coming from Chinese organisations, saying “it is not the Chinese societies as people are alleging or angry about. Neither is it a Chinese association. It is a Chinese alright, but it is an individual who is the CEO of Kaitech companies.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

