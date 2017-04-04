Social media has been buzzing with varied reactions to the appointment of James Kwesi Appiah as new Black Stars coach.

After weeks of speculation, the former Black Stars coach and player was handed the job by the Ghana Football Association ahead of Hugo Broos and Willy Sagnol.

The three men were interviewed last Friday and after an assessment by the Ghana FA’s Executive Committee of their performance, Appiah was considered the best and appointed two years after leaving his post.

Some fans are however now too pleased with the news and they shared their thought via Twitter:

Kwesi Appiah again? Good luck with that — Mash 🇬🇭 (@mash_233) April 4, 2017

The return of Kwesi Appiah as Blackstars coach may just end up like Mourinho and Chelsea. Not impressed. — Samuel Fahren Otoo (@samuelotoo) April 4, 2017

So Kwesi Appiah accept the offer again? I guess he’s cool with insults/attacks from Ghanaians. Smh — #newsybase (@NanaReagan) April 4, 2017

Kwesi Appiah named new Ghana Coach | News | Black Stars |https://t.co/jU3xabif3V https://t.co/BfVHkE7MKL pic.twitter.com/iz8pCjRT4e — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) April 4, 2017

Kwesi Appiah ?? I will never watch black stars match again. — DR. ACQUAH JAMES (@nanachingy) April 4, 2017

Good Luck Coach Kwesi Appiah for the second opportunity to handle the Black Stars. May you succeed! — Simon Nyarko (@simonnyarko1) April 4, 2017

💪Yeah! Happy my man is back.

James Kwesi Appiah named as new Black Stars Coach. — Ms TILDA (@tildagh) April 4, 2017

Avram Grant’s successor was his predecessor….. welcome Katakyie Kwesi Appiah — dennis gucci (@DennisGucci) April 4, 2017



Appiah will officially begin work on May 1, 2017 and there are rumours that he will be taking a salary of USD 35,000.

There are also hints of a fixed accommodation and an official vehicle but none of these have been confirmed for now.

Such variables are at the discretion of the team’s headline sponsor, GNPC. The corporation’s sponsorship for the team is where the head coach’s salary is drawn from.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana