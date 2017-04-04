The Paramount Chief of Some Traditional area, Togbui Adama III is calling on the Anlo state and political parties to desist from interfering in the current impasse between them and the foreign salt mining company for cheap sovereignty and political points.

Residents in communities around the parts of the Keta Lagoon have clashed with the seven sea salt company formerly known as the Kensington Salt limited over its operations in the area.

The residents have been up in arms against the company accusing them of drying up their wells and destroying their water bodies through their operations.

They accused the company of failing to fulfill their promise of developing the concession allotted to the locals.

The Anlo Youth Council was seen to be leading the crusade against the foreign company.

However the Paramount Chief Togbui Adama III has bemoaned the practice of of blaming politics and chieftaincy for the people’s protest.

Accusing their neighbours Anlo State of a subtle attempt to claim an old age non-existent lordship over them, Togbui Adama warned that situation could be a crucible for further troubles.

He advised the members of the Anlo state and political parties to stay off issues on the mining concession, and expressed the traditional area’s readiness to get back to the negotiation table with the other key stakeholders in prescribing a lasting solutions to the troubles.

“Much as we believe that in times of trouble, your neighbours may sympathize with you, we do not subscribe to the situation where such a neighbour tries in very subtle ways to interfere into your internal affairs under the guise of trying to help you. Some elements of Anlo through the Anlo Youth Council are clandestinely trying to use the incidence at the concessions of the company to revisit their age old attempts of claiming non-existent lordship over Some. Some has never been and would never be part of Anlo; Anlo should desist from fueling the issues in Some. We are capable of solving our own problems” he stated.

He added “finally we humbly appeal to the citizens of Some to remain calm and be law abiding in these trying times. We hereby appeal to the government to as a matter of urgency constitute a committee of stakeholders made up of the company, the regulatory agencies, the Some Traditional Authority, the Ketu South Municipal Assembly and the Salt winning community to have an in-depth look into the issues”.

The press conference organised yesterday by the Chiefs in Agbozume was to among other things to present their stance on the on-going troubles on their land.

By: Norbert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana