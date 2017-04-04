Dismissed acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Eric Asani Tano, has launched a scathing attack on the party’s leadership; saying they have rendered the party politically non-viable.

According to him, the party has lost so much credibility such that, it would be surprising for it to qualify for the 2020 general elections.

The membership of Eric Tano was revoked by the party’s Central Committee on grounds that he did not vote for the party’s Presidential candidate, Ivor Greenstreet in the 2016 elections.

He also allegedly accused the chairman of the party, Prof. Edmund Delle, of bribing some leaders of the party to victimize persons who speak against wrongdoings within the party.

“What makes the CPP’s issue very stinky is the fact that, those who are not following the constitution and those who have been bought; most of the regional chairmen and the Central Committee members have been bought by Prof. Delle and so they are going all out to as it were expel or humiliate people who are standing for the truth,” he said.

He added that, “As it stands now, under the leadership of Prof. Delle, there is no Convention People’s Party. It is a collapsed party. We have been ridiculed. The chairman’s action since he came into office by suspending and sacking people who have toiled for the party since 2008, so they are trying to push out well meaning people out of the party and then run their own show through corrupt practices. The evidence is clear. They should go and print the party’s account as to whether all the monies used for the campaign. In 2020, if the Electoral Commission certifies this particular party to contest, I’ll be very shocked.”

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), has in the last few decades failed to make significant impact on Ghana’s political terrain following the death of its founder and first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The party’s performance in the last two elections have been abysmal with many blaming its chairman and 2016 flagbearer, Dr. Kobina Ivor Greenstreet for the outcome, having allegedly done the bidding of a bigger political party.

But a member of the party, James Kwabena Bomfeh, denied the claims, saying the party is still a formidable political force.

Meanwhile, the party is considering a proposal for merger with the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), which was founded by Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom; a break-away member of the party and former flagbearer, with the hope of boosting its chances in subsequent elections.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

