The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is committed to diagnosing and addressing challenges that contributed to its massive defeat in the 2016 general elections.

Alluding to the process involved in fixing a faulty vehicle, Dr. Spio-Garbrah, a former flagbearer hopeful, said the NDC is equally a “broken party” that is devising measures to revive itself for the 2020 general elections.

“The situation in our party is really one of building the party and letting it recover from a very severe electoral loss. It is just like driving a very good car and the car has an accident and it needs to be fixed so the first thing you want to do is take it to the mechanics and let the electricians do their work, check the transmission, take care of the brakes, the shock absorbers, then when the car is in a good condition almost any driver can drive it and potentially bring it to the victory line.”

““… If the car has broken down and you put the best driver in the car, the car cannot move and the car will certainly not win a race so our concentration now is to help the Kwesi Botchwey committee and the party secretariat.”

Mr. Garbrah also asked Ghanaians to stop the speculation about the party’s defeat and wait for the committee’s report.

“There is a committee of very fine brains going round to collate concerns and when they file their report we will all see where they claim or think the problems went.”

President John Mahama was defeated by the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo in the December 7 elections, in what many have described as the worst performance put up by a sitting President in an election.

The NPP Flagbearer secured the presidency after a third time, beating the incumbent, President John Mahama with 53.85 percent of valid votes cast.

A 13-member NDC committee was subsequently set up to diagnose the party’s loss and make useful suggestions.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline,com/Ghana

