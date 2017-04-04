A Kumasi Circuit Court has ordered an 18-year-old thief, who attacked and seized the handbag of a woman at knife point to serve two months in prison.

Raphael Osei pleaded guilty to the crime.

Police Chief Inspector Felix Akowuah told the court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah, that the incident happened at Odeneho-Kwadaso on March 20, 2017.

The victim, Ms. Juliana Ajaark, a seamstress, was returning home from her workplace, when mid-way through the journey, she received a call on her phone.

Suddenly, Osei emerged from nowhere, drew a knife and ordered that she surrendered everything she had on her or get killed.

She gathered courage, took to her heels, but fell and hurt herself.

He caught up with her, snatched the handbag, containing her child’s school uniform, an umbrella, cash of GHs5.00 and fled.

The prosecution said the victim raised an alarm to attract people in the neighborhood, who then chased Osei to his house, arrested and handed him over together with the stolen handbag, to the Suntreso police.

He confessed to the crime in his caution statement to the police.

–

Source: GNA