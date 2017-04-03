West Blue Consulting has received the Technology/Innovations Award at the maiden Ghana Maritime and Shipping Awards held over the weekend at the La Beach Hotel in Accra.

The world class IT-consulting & technology firm was awarded for providing technical support in trade facilitation in Ghana.

This award adds to the many awards that West Blue Consulting has received both locally and international since it started operations in Ghana.

The IT-consulting firm which is the only company providing Single Window in Ghana was recently awarded by the World Customs Organization (WCO) through the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority for rendering exceptional service to the international community.

The maiden edition of the Ghana Maritime & Shipping Awards was organized by Ninetyeightz Events, which is the brain behind the widely acclaimed National Aviation Awards held last year.

The awards identifies, and publicly recognize outstanding performers as well as contributors to the country’s maritime industry, at the institutional, enterprise and individual levels.

Valentina Minta, Chief Executive of West Blue Consulting expressed appreciation to the organizers for recognizing their work with the award, stating “We are proud to be a recipient of the award in Ghana.”

She dedicated the award to all who dare to dream and to the staff of West Blue for their dedication and hard work.

Ms Minta also express appreciation to government of Ghana for the support to a Ghanaian owned company, assuring that the company would continue to work with the government and stakeholders to ensure the nation enjoys the full benefits of a facilitated trade environment to make business convenient in Ghana.

Single Window Achievement

West Blue Consulting, in partnership with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, launched the Ghana National Single Window (GNSW) project.

Under the project, import clearance transactions at the Tema Port and the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have reduced from two weeks to two hours to increase government’s revenue at the ports.

Ghana’s ranking has increased in the World Bank Trading Across Border Reports from 167 in 2015 to 154 in 2017; and in the Sub-Saharan Africa Sub-region, Ghana ranked first in West Africa and Top 10 in Sub Saharan Africa, coming in at the 9th position out of the 47 countries ranked in the region.

The country also made tremendous improvements in the Global Logistics Performance Index (LPI) ranking, rising 12 places from 100th in 2014 to 88th in 2016 out of 160 countries.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana