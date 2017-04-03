Springfield Exploration and Production Company and its Partners, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ex-plorco, a subsidiary of GNPC, will commence a comprehensive Community Sensitization and Engagement in the Western Region to educate communities, local government and traditional authorities, community-based and non-governmental organizations in line with its upcoming seismic campaign and other operations.
The Exercise is in line with Petroleum Commission’s Community Relations and Social Investment Policy (CORSIP) and Springfield E&P and its Partner’s commitment towards nurturing good relationships with communities in which they operate.
Springfield has secured permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and the PC and will be implementing a 3D seismic acquisition programme in April, 201 7.
Our Commitment Towards Good Relationship with Communities and Social Partners
Springfield and GNPC-EXPLORCO’s community relations drive will be underpinned by good corporate relations with national regulators and state actors whose mandate is to ensure sound environmental practices and development-oriented activities that go a long way to ensure the delivery of time-tested projects and programmes. Springfield will also take steps to maintain a healthy relationship with its social partners, including respect for cultural practices and norms that are part and parcel of the ethos of the society.
As a wholly owned Ghanaian company passionate about the subject of local content and its implementation, we are resolved to collaborate with both state regulators and community leadership to make positive strides in this area ; thereby contributing to changing lives and socio-economic conditions in the country. Together with our partners, employees and vendors we would strive to build the capacity of Ghanaians to fully integrate into the oil and gas sector.
The Seismic Campaign will be implemented by PGS using a 3D Geostreamer Vessel Ramform Titan, which is 104.2m x 70m with the capacity to accommodate 80 persons at a time. PGS is a dedicated, technology driven marine geophysical company which provides a broad range of seismic, electromagnetic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation and field evaluation. The Ramform is the world’s largest seismic vessel equipped with dual-sensor, broadband GeoStreamer technology enabling efficient deep-towed operations, fully exploiting the available weather window and producing better data quality in all conditions and locations.
Technical Details
The Ramform Titan which is already in Ghana will shoot seismic for Springfield and its partner, GNPC-EXPLORCO in the West Cape Three Points from April 10, 2017 to the first week of May, 2017.
Community Sensitization and Engagement Plan Implementation Details
The engagement of communities and the identified social groups will be executed in the following districts as follows;
- Ellembelle District Assembly – April 4th to cover Jomoro and Ellembelle Districts.
- Ahanta West District Assembly – April 5th to cover Nzema East and Ahanta West Districts
- Shama District Assembly – April 6th to cover Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Shama District
About Springfield Exploration and Production Company
The Company was incorporated in 2008 to secure private Ghanaian involvement in upstream exploration and production. Springfield E&P Ltd is Operator of the West Cape Three Points Block 2, Offshore Ghana, having secured the block from the Government of Ghana. The takeover of the block was ratified in March 2016.
The Company is the Majority Interest Holder of the Block.
Source: Graphic Online