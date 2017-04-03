Springfield Exploration and Production Company and its Partners, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ex-plorco, a subsidiary of GNPC, will commence a comprehensive Community Sensitization and Engagement in the Western Region to educate communities, local government and traditional authorities, community-based and non-governmental organizations in line with its upcoming seismic campaign and other operations.

The Exercise is in line with Petroleum Commission’s Community Relations and Social Investment Policy (CORSIP) and Springfield E&P and its Partner’s commitment towards nurturing good relationships with communities in which they operate.

Springfield has secured permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and the PC and will be implementing a 3D seismic acquisition programme in April, 201 7.