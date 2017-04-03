Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shattawale has described bloggers and other people mocking his wife’s ‘container’ pub as “foolish.”

In a Facebook post on 2nd April, 2017, he wrote: “When I started they said my beats will take me nowhere but I never listened to them.Today the same beats has bought me a mansion, 2 other mansion (building in progress) ..Just yesterday my wife told me she wanted to start a small business which i am supporting her and all Lazy people. can say is its a container lol .#Ayoo We like it and please dont stop criticizing cuz that will make us build the biggest club in Ghana right under your fucken nose..Thank you for reading !! Foolish bloggers !!!”

In a different post written two hours later, he further stated: “I have a barbering shop too in Dansoman, that one too is a container. Please my critics can you help promote that one too… I need it ..Diamond’s Pub is where ade now Edeh pain dem ooo.”

This happened after Ara B, the Dancehall Prince, who is currently at loggerheads with the Shatta family had posted a photo of Shatta Michy’s new pub on his Facebook wall, describing it as ‘container’ pub.

Shatta Wale’s wife Michy opened the new pub known as ‘Diamond Pub & Grill’ in the East Legon environs on 31st March, 2017.

However, considering Shattawale’s big brand in the music industry and social status, it comes as surprise to some people why his wife would operate a pub from a container.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana