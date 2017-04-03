Road Safety Management Services (RSMSL) on Saturday deployed the first batch of tow trucks for the first phase of the National Towing Project expected to be rolled out in full on May 1, 2017.

According to the National Road Safety Commission NRSC, broken-down, disabled and abandoned on Ghana’s major highways and other link and arterial roads contribute averagely to 22 percent of deaths in accidents recorded annually.

With its partnership with the NRSC, DVLA and Ghana Police Service, RSMSL will deploy tow trucks, ambulances, motorbikes and personnel to remove broken-down vehicles across Ghana.

Speaking to the press, the Operations Manager for Road Safety Management Services, Engineer Kojo Osei said the service will be free from 1st April to 1st May 2017

“The piloting is for the month of April which is free. During this period we will be stationed on Tema motorway and its adjourning routes as well as Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, we will also position trucks at all these places. We will cover Mallam to Kosoa stretch; tow trucks will also be positioned at Amasaman, Suhum Bonsu junction and all the way the Ashanti Region (Konongo Odumasi).

Accident Rates

Causes and rates of accidents have become alarming, especially for factors that could easily be prevented with the right approaches and a change in human behaviour, according to the NRSC.

The NRSC has urged road users to comply with all road regulations to enhance safety on the roads.

The advice comes in the wake of the alarming spate of accidents in recent times, which the Commission believes was preventable.

2,890 road crashes in 2017

Ghana Police MTTD records indicate that 2890 road crashes were recorded from January-March 25 2017 as against 2830 recorded in the same period in 2016.

Over 426 deaths and 2523 injuries have since been recorded.

One of the deaths included a former MP for Akwatia, Dr. Kofi Asare, who died after colliding with a broken down vehicle on the Nkawkaw stretch,.

Pilot Deployment

The deployment by RSMSL is to have a further clampdown and management of broken-down vehicles on Ghana’s roads before a full deployment from May 1, 2017 when the National Towing Project commences.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana