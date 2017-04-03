Asante Kotoko replaced Aduana Stars at the top of the Ghana Premier League despite drawing goalless at home to Inter Allies.

The Reds failed to find the net despite dominating play for large parts of the game and allowed Allies to leave a point.

Kotoko are now on 18 points; one more than Aduana whose match with Wa All Stars was postponed due to All Stars’ involvement in the WAFU Club tournament in Senegal.

Great Olympics finally won their first match of the season with a 1-0 win over Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium. Bernadinho Osah Tetteh scored after three minutes to hand the ‘Dade Boys’ a very valuable victory.

They moved up to 12th on 10 points while Dwarfs are 10th on 11 points .

Hearts of Oak could not do a follow through on the victory over Kotoko from Week 8 and they suffered a 1-0 loss away to Berekum Chelsea.

Stephen Sarfo grabbed the winner after 22 minutes to leave Chelsea 4th on 14 points while Hearts are 8th on 12 points.

AshantiGold started life without Bashir Hayford with a 1-1 draw at home to Bolga All Stars.

Mumuni Shafiu put the Miners in the lead after 67 minutes but Bolga’s Wontah Hafiz found a response in the 79th minute. AshGold are 15th on the league log with 8 points while Bolga All Stars are 16th on 5 points.

WAFA showed that their win at Wa All Stars was not a fluke by beating Bechem United 1-0 on the road.

Daniel Lomotey found the net again after his heroics against Wa All Stars. WAFA are now 3rd on 17 points while Bechem have 14 points and they are 5th on the log.

Tema Youth and Medeama drew 1-1 at the Tema Park. Michael Kporvi scored for Tema Youth while Medema’s goal was scored by Benjamin Bature.

Week 9 results:

Kotoko 0-0 Inter Allies Allies

Tema Youth 1-1 Medeama

Olympics 1-0 Dwarfs

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Hearts

AshGold 1-1 Bolga All Stars

Bechem United 0-1 WAFA

By: Citi Sports Desk