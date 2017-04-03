The Ministry of Education has announced the termination of all contracts for the printing of textbooks and exercise books awarded to foreign companies under the Mahama administration.

The Ministry has also said it will no longer award contracts to foreign-owned companies.

The Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who made these remarks at a media encounter in Kumasi over the weekend, stated that only companies owned by Ghanaian citizens will be awarded contracts to print educational materials in the country in order to create employment for the masses.

“We print a lot of exercise books and we have taken a decision that exercise books will be printed in every region. It will create jobs everywhere in the country. No longer will exercise books be imported from China or India.”

“We have decided that all textbooks that are going to be used by Ghanaian students should be printed in Ghana. It is only that way that we will create more jobs for the Ghanaian local industry.”

“If you want to print an exercise book and you want to distribute an exercise book, you should be a citizen, and if you established a company, that company should be owned by citizens of Ghana. No longer are we going to create jobs for foreigners,” the minister said.

By: Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana