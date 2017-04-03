Various groups and individuals have joined Citi FM’s campaign aimed at raising awareness on illegal mining, also known as Galamsey.

Organisations such as the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), and some other Ghanaians took to Twitter to express their concerns about the menace, which is destroying various water bodies and the environment in general.

The campaign makes five clear demands of government to clamp down on the menace which is destroying the county’s land and water resources.

The demands include:

The total cessation of all small and medium scale mining for a period of six months

The cessation of the issuance of new mining licences for a year

The reclassification of mining categories to reflect the use of new/larger equipment

The allowance of water bodies to regenerate their natural ecology

Tree planting and a land reclamation project

As part of the campaign, staff of Citi FM and volunteers roamed the streets of Accra today [Monday], to distribute leaflets on the campaign.

As the Citi Breakfast Show pushed the campaign on-air, Citi FM staff interacted with commuters through the sharing of leaflets and creating awareness of the campaign with a focus on four main corridors; Tema, Legon, Spintex Road and Dansoman.

