The Chairman of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CAITEC Group, Tang Hong has donated an amount of GH¢50,000 to the Police administration in support of the construction of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Headquarters at the Nima Police Station.

Mr. Tang Hong, who was accompanied by the former Director-General of PIPS, COP Joana Osei-Poku (Rtd), said the donation is to support the Ghana Police Service combat crime in the country.

He added that he was touched when COP/Mrs. Osei-Poku approached him for assistance for the construction of the facility.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu received the donation on behalf of the Police administration and thanked Mr. Tang Hong for the kind gesture, saying the donation would be used judiciously for the intended purpose.

The IGP recalled similar donation of motorbikes totaling 52 made on separate occasions in 2016 by the same person to the Police.

Mr. Asante-Apeatu used the occasion to call on corporate organizations, philanthropists and other institutions to emulate the shining example of Mr. Hong.

Present at the ceremony were POMAB members: Director-General/Technical COP Rose Bio Atinga, Director-General/Administration COP James Oppong-Boanuh, Director-General/Services COP Frank Adu-Poku and Director-General/PIPS DCOP Simon Yaw Afeku.

–

Source: Daily Guide