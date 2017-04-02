The Eastern Regional Director of Education, Gertrude Mensah, has said that an investigation will be conducted regarding the eight teachers in the Akuapem north district who were queried for pounding fufu in school during teaching hours.

Some eight teachers of Amahyia M/A Basic school were last week queried by the Municipal Director of Education, Grace Owusua Addo, for cooking on the school premises and also failing to teach students who were left stranded after the teachers finished enjoying the meal during teaching hours.

The eight teachers, who had already written an apology letter, are yet to face a disciplinary committee according to the Eastern Regional Director of Education.

Mrs Gertrude Mensah revealed this to Citi News after touring some senior high schools writing this year’s WASSCE.

She said ” I have called the Municipal director to get me all the facts about the incident, we will sit on this issue on Monday April 3rd and refer it to the appropriate committee for sanctions.”

She added that “the Regional education service will deal with this issue very professionally and make sure sanity prevails in the teaching profession. We have been reliably informed that this is not the first an incident of this nature has occurred, I mean how can trained teachers decide to leave students frustrated and go and cook during contact hours.”

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana