Prosecution in the alleged assault case involving Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder of God’s Way International Church, and two of his pastors, have lamented over threats and insults rained on the complainant in the matter.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) George Amegah, after the last hearing, Bishop Obinim and Madam Irene Abotchie-Nyahe, a private legal practitioner exchanged words.

Obinim’s lawyer, Mr. Ralph Poku-Adusei said it was the complainant who shouted on top of her voice against the accused during the exchanges.

According to him, the act by the complainant was disgraceful and as a lawyer he would take action against her.

But the complainant narrated that, at the last sitting, whilst leaving the court premises, Obinim threatened that; “I will deal with you spiritually, nkwaseasem, nkwaseasm, (literally meaning foolishness)”

The complainant said: “I am a professional and I don’t need to take my case to the street.”

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku urged parties to exercise restraint and not repeat the act.

She suggested that, after proceedings in court, there should be five minutes’ intervals for departure of the complainant and Obinim and the other accused persons.

Concluding her cross examination, the complainant admitted that she has never stepped into any branch of the God’s Way International Church.

Madam Abotchie- Nyahe, who is also a Director of Legal Assistance Network, a human rights organization, denied that she was working with Amnesty International.

She explained that her organization assists Ministries and government agencies when the need arose in human rights cases.

According to her, when Obinim’s video came out, she had calls from the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, and other human rights organization in South Africa, Nigeria and India on the matter.

Witness admitted that, she was not present at the International Conference where Obinim’s case was raised.

According to her, it was a lawyer friend who informed her.

Witness said once she had the information and video of the accused and his pastors assaulting the victim, she did not need to set a foot at the church before reporting the incident.

The first prosecution witness said the Domestic Violence Act also mandated her to report the case.

She disagreed with defence counsel that information she had about abuse of the victims were hearsay.

Bishop Obinim has been dragged before the Court for allegedly assaulting his two adopted children – a 14-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy who lived with him in the presence of his congregation.

He is said to have conducted that act with two of his pastors namely Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham. The two have been charged with abetment.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with one surety each.

The Prosecution narrated that, the complainant, Irene Abochie-Nyahe, was a legal practitioner residing at Community 17, Lashibi.

That on August 17, last year, at about 1700 hours, the Accra Branch of the Church held a service, at which Bishop Obinim claimed he had a revelation from God that the two alleged victims were engaged in pre-marital sex and the 14-year old girl was pregnant.

The prosecution said Obinim said the children were in the process of aborting the pregnancy, therefore, the Holy Spirit had directed him (Obinim) to chastise the (teenagers) in the presence of the congregation.

According to the prosecution, in the full glare of the church, Obinim allegedly removed his belt and assaulted them.

The prosecution said in the process, his two pastors, Baah and Abraham, prevented the female victim from running away from the said punishment.

The prosecution said the victim could not bear the pain, hence she sought refuge with Mrs. Florence Obinim, but her husband asked her to stay away.

He said the assault only stopped after Obinim became content with the alleged punishment.

–

Source: GNA