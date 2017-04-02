Newly elected President of the Coalition of Concerned teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH) has stated that the teacher licensing policy by government is a good initiative, but has called on government to take another look at some portions of the policy which may not favour teachers.

Speaking at an event to swear in national officers of CCT in Accra today [Sunday], the President of the group, King Ali, expressed worry about some discrepancies in the teacher licensing policy which according to him, needs to be amended with immediate effect.

He however commended government for it free SHS policy, and called on government to come clean on how it intends to fund and sustain the programme.

The National President of CCT King Ali Awudu, also raised concerns about accommodation challenges when teachers are transferred to rural parts of the country, and called on the government through the Ghana Education Service to make decent accommodation available for all teachers posted to such areas.



–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana