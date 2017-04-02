President Nana Akufo-Addo spent this weekend in the Ashanti Region on a thank-you tour that is expected to extend to other regions in the coming months.

His tour took him to the Manhyia palace on Saturday where he called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who had words of advice for the President.

The Asantehene warned President Akufo-Addo to be circumspect in his dealings with the people he has surrounded himself with as some of them may be actively seeking his downfall.

President Akufo-Addo in turn thanked the gathering and Asanteman for the massive show of confidence in him and the New Patriotic Party during the 2016 elections that saw his sound victory.

The President proceeded on a tour to the abandoned 1,000-bed maternity & paediatric block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital which has been neglected for the past 37 years after it started in 1974.

He also spent some time with driver unions and market women and kayayei (Head porters) operating in Kumasi markets.

The Kayayei gave the President a rousing welcome, and he promised to deal with the task-forces that are reportedly harassing them and other traders in markets in Kumasi.

He spent his Sunday morning worshiping with the with the Ebenezer Methodist Church at Bantama and the St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church at Fante New Town.

He proceeded to meet with chiefs and Imams of the Muslim community where he was joined by Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu.

President Akufo-Addo rounded off the day with a rally at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi which was graced by NPP faithful.

–

Photos: Lauretta Timah

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana