Chelsea’s surprise defeat by Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge makes the title race “more interesting”, says Blues boss Antonio Conte.

The Premier League leaders suffered only their second home defeat of the season as Palace boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win.

Tottenham’s win at Burnley means they are seven points behind Chelsea.

“For (the media) it’s a good result, because it makes this more interesting in the championship,” Conte said.

“But I always said the league finishes when you have the mathematical certainty that you won. Otherwise you must fight, you must play every game to try to win.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he and his players still believe they can catch Chelsea following their 2-0 win at Burnley.

“It’s an important, a massive three points for us to still believe we can fight for the title,” said the Argentine.

“We showed great belief and character and faith. That makes us proud.”

Source: BBC