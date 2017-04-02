In a joint durbar with the Ghana Health Service, at Apenkwa in the Greater Accra Region, Inesfly Africa announced its commitment to paint ten Community-based Health Planning Services Compounds in ten districts in the Greater Accra Region.

This is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility roll out in 2017 and its commitment to improve the quality of health services in our health facilities.

A survey conducted by Inesfly Africa revealed that our CHPS compounds were not only in deplorable states, they were also engulfed by insect-pests, ironically infesting more people with vector transmitted diseases instead of being the safe havens they’re supposed to be. The theme for the durbar, dubbed “Health Improvement Through Insect and Vector Control”,therefore,reflected the growing need for our health institutions to adopt a holistic approach in their quest to offer true health services to the people.

Speaking on the theme, the CEO of Inesfly Africa Limited, Michael Sjodin, noted the seriousness of the situation and the need for all relevant stakeholders to collaborate in order to fight the infestation of insect-vectors in our health facilities.

“Inesfly Africa Limited, as an entity committed to ensuring that we all have pest-free lives, understands the urgency of the situation at hand, the enormity of the task ahead, and the need for partnership with relevant stakeholders to nib the situation in the bud. In our own little way, we’re setting the pace by treating ten Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds in deprived communities in ten districts of the Greater Accra region. We hope this move will draw the attention of all involved to fight collectively against insect-pests”, he remarked.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Health, Dr. Linda Van Otoo, commended Inesfly Africa for the generous initiative, noting that it was a timely intervention.

“We as health personnel need to ensure that our clients are safe and do not risk picking one infection in the quest to treat another”, she said.

Health operators at the CHPS compounds expressed their gratitude and excitement at the initiative by Inesfly Africa.

“I’m happy that finally we have a lasting solution to the problem of insect-pests here in this compound. Our clients won’t worry and complain again, and we too will be at rest to do our work”, Salma Norga, a community health nurse at the Otsirikomfo CHPS compound said.

Some of the ten CHPS Compounds to benefit from this initiative include Adedetsekope in Ada East, Madavunu in Ada West, Anyaa in Ga Central, Otsrikomfo in Ga West. The others are Asuom Osofo Lamptey in Ga South, Appolonia in Kpone Katamanso, Nyigbenya in Ningo Prampram, Natrigu in Shai and Apenkwa in the Accra Metro.

–

Source: Inesfly Africa