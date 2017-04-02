The Half-Assini Police Station in the Western Region, has reopened barely 24 hours after being closed down due to a mob attack.

An irritated mob from Ekpu near Half-Assini, allegedly led by their Assemblyman, Mr Peter Miezah Angate, on Wednesday morning besieged the Station in demand for one Assuah Boah, who was in custody.

There was news that Boah had been beaten to death, whilst in custody, and the body placed in a morgue.

The mob smashed windows, damaged the Counter, vital documents and the Official vehicle at the Station.

The timely intervention of the Jomoro Member of Parliament, Mr Paul Essien, and personnel from Jaway Wharf detachment of the Ghana Navy near Half-Assini, saved the Station.

No arrest has so far been made and no casualty reported from the incident.

A visit to the Station around 16:00 hours on Thursday, saw Policemen on duty.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, March 26, for allegedly selling a stolen item in a case under Police investigations, to one Madam Boah Benie also from Ekpu.

–

Source: GNA