The governments of Ghana and Japan have signed two grant agreements to the tune of US$58.4 million designated for some road and health projects.

The first agreement, worth US$56.6 million, will fund the Tema Motorway roundabout project, and will also ensure the rehabilitation of the Yamoransa-Assin Fosu road which had a portion cave in last year.

Other projects that will be undertaken with the fund, include the rehabilitation of the 31.2km Assin Fosu – Asssin Praso road section, reconstruction of drainage facilities along the same stretch and installation of a toll collection facility at the south of Assin Praso township, among others.

The second agreement, worth USD1.8 million, will promote health service delivery in Ghana.

Signing the agreement on behalf of Ghana, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the facility will promote social development in Ghana.

On behalf of Ghana, the Minister also expressed her gratitude to Japan for the assistance.

“The government and the people of Ghana sincerely appreciate the considerable financial and material support extended by Japan to Ghana over the years in our quest for economic growth and development. In addition to the Eastern corridor bridge project, Japan has extended grant aid and concessionary Yen loans amounting to millions of funds to support the government of Ghana in areas such as food security for underprivileged farmers. Fisheries promotion in Sekondi, promotion of CHPSS compounds and poverty reduction project.

“Tonight, we have witnessed the signing of grant aid for two very important projects. Mainly the project for the improvement of Ghanaian international corridors which forms part of the West Africa growth wing project, and the programme for poverty reduction strategy, health sector worth 6 billion, 259 million Japanese Yen and 200 million Japanese Yen respectively. These are all meant to promote economic and social development in Ghana.”

The aim of the grant, according to the Japanese government, is to alleviate poverty and improve health care delivery.

By: Marian Ansah & Caleb Kudah /citifmonline.com/Ghana