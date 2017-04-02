Mobile Telecommunication giant, MTN, has said that activities of illegal mining operators in the Western Region, are affecting the quality of service it is providing to its customers.

According to the company, frequent fibre cuts by these illegal miners in 2016, numbered to about 1,200 times, whilst a number of cuts have already been recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

Speaking to, the Western Regional Technical Manager of MTN, Teddy Hayford Acquah, explained that “we have in excess of over 700 kilometres of fibre cables that have been deployed in Western Region only. Often at times, this infrastructure that has been deployed is facing challenges.”

“The phenomenon which accounts for congestion and call drops and network outages is taking a new dimension besides road construction. Within the corridors of Damang, Huni Valley, Ateiku, Wassa Dadieso and Wassa Akropong where we have our infrastructure laid. You see that galamsey operators have encroached on the right of way that MTN has rightly secured from either Urban Roads Department or Ghana Highway Authority. What they do is that, once they come closer to the cable, they physically cut them off interrupting or totally shutting down the network,”Mr. Hayford narrated.

When asked how much of a challenge this galamsey activity to MTN is, Mr. Hayford noted that “up to the end of 2016, MTN recorded a total of 1,200 fiber cuts. Coming into 2017 from January to end of March, we have experienced within the ranges of 30 to 50 already all as a result of galamsey activities.

Corporate Service Executive at MTN, Madam Cynthia Lumor, was not enthused about the frequency of fiber cuts, Cell sites battery theft, power surges among other challenges that confront MTN’s resolve to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world.

She however noted that, they will continue investing in quality service delivery whilst they collaborate with other stakeholders to deal with the frequent fiber cuts in some parts of the country.

She assured customers of the service which has reached 19 million subscribers of the company’s commitment at providing them the best of service they require.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana