The Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Limited, Emmanuel Kusi, has called for the supply of more buses to sustain their operations so they can remain competitive business.

He said the company was likely to suspend operations in the next two years if new buses were not brought on board.

Mr. Kumi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani that, out of the 61 fleet of buses in the region, only 45 of them were on the road, adding that the others were grounded beyond repairs.

He said passenger safety was the hallmark of the company, and asked passengers to report reckless drivers and recalcitrant conductors to the company.

Mr. Kumi also appealed to staff of the company to work hard and contribute to the decision making process so as to uplift the image of the company.

–

Source: GNA