World Bank Vice President, Makhtar Diop will arrive in Ghana on Tuesday, April 4, 2016 as part of a two-day mission, after which he will also visit Benin and Togo.

In Ghana, Makhtar Diop will pay a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss development challenges and opportunities in Education, Energy, Agriculture, and other sectors of the Economy.

Mr Diop will also meet Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, other officials and development partners to deliberate on macroeconomic issues and explore ways to work together to support Ghana’s development agenda.

This is Mr. Diop’s third visit to Ghana, since becoming Vice President in 2012.

The World Bank has been in Ghana since 1957. The current Country Partnership Strategy for Fiscal Years (FY) 2013-2018 was endorsed by the Board in September 2013 and extended to FY 2018 in October 2016.

The active IDA portfolio in Ghana comprises of 20 projects, cutting across all major sectors including energy, transport, education, water and sanitation, among others.

All World Bank commitments stand at $1,731 million with about 66% disbursed. Ghana also participates in 4 Regional projects with national commitment amounting to US$383 million.

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana