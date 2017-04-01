The Swiss Red Cross (SRC), a Swiss Humanitarian Foundation, has provided financial support to the Central Region Red Cross of the Ghana Red Cross Society, to help embark on cholera prevention campaigns in the region.

Consequently, one hundred volunteers have been trained as part of measures to prevent a possible outbreak of cholera in the region.

The volunteers, drawn from five Districts including Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK), Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), Mfantseman, Gomoa West and Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira, were among the districts mostly affected by the disease last year.

They were equipped with messages on the signs and symptoms of cholera, how to prevent cholera and save lives, how to move cholera patients to health facilities and hand washing promotion.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast, Mr Evans Kevi, Health and Social Development Coordinator of the SRC in Ghana, said SRC existed to support projects and humanitarian campaigns to eliminate human suffering.

He explained that the Cholera outbreak that hit the region last year, affected many poor and vulnerable persons, hence the decision by the SRC to release funds to help prevent any possible outbreak in future.

Mr. Kevi described as ‘unacceptable’ the increasing cholera cases with its attendant deaths, adding that quick prevention was required, and urged communities to fully embrace and sustain the campaign.

He said SRC would continue to support humanitarian campaigns run by National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to eliminate human suffering.

–

Source: GNA