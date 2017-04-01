The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has called on the Ghana Police Service to stop pampering groups masquerading as political party affiliates and causing troubles.

Professor Edmund N. Delle, CPP Chairman, expressed disgust with the attitude of the pro-New Patriotic Party groups known as “Delta Forces and Invincible Forces,” saying “they are a time-bomb, we must detonate them immediately.”

The CPP Leader in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the posturing of the “riotous delta forces” in Kumasi recently, noted that “the Police must deal authoritatively with all rebellious groups and protect citizens from further attacks.

“If we fail to decisively deal with the emerging rebellious groups, very soon they will entrench themselves and become alternative forces to the national security apparatus”.

The CPP Chairman also called on the leadership of the NPP to internally institute measures to manage the groups saying “as a governing party, you are responsible for the image of the country both locally and internationally.

“But unfortunately such riotous behaviour from groups and individuals closely associated with the party is unhealthy for the building of multi-party democracy in the country”.

He cautioned the NPP leadership that the two rebellious groups are gradually becoming monsters which will not only destroy the party but the nation at large.

Members of a rebellious group ‘Delta Force,’ stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council last Friday, March 24, in an attempt to stop one Mr George Adjei, appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Regional Security Coordinator from working.

It took the timely intervention of the police to save the situation and restore law and order.

Source: GNA