Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea suffered their first home league defeat since September as they saw their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to seven points.

Crystal Palace, having gone without a win at Stamford Bridge since 1982 before last season, recorded an unlikely victory to maintain their four point buffer from the relegation places.

Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring for the Blues in what looked set to be another routine win for Antonio Conte’s side.

But two goals in the space of three first half minutes from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke gave the Eagles something to hold onto.

And despite a second half onslaught, Sam Allardyce’s side managed to shut out the hosts in a potentially pivotal day in the title race.

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham moved within seven points of leaders Chelsea to reignite their faint title hopes after edging past a resilient Burnley.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side persevered after first half injuries to Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks gave the visitors an uphill task.

But second half goals from Eric Dier and Heung-min Son ensured Spurs took advantage of Chelsea’s slip-up.

Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United had another day to forget at Old Trafford after being held by a stubborn West Brom outfit.

The Red Devils had to make do without the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera – and it cost them dear – as the hosts failed to find a breakthrough.

The result leaves Jose Mourinho’s four points behind Manchester City in fourth place.

Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City

Craig Shakespeare created history after becoming the first British manager to win his first four Premier League games in charge.

The Foxes have enjoyed an upturn in form since Claudio Ranieri’s departure and look to have eased their relegation worries.

Wilfred Ndidi opened the scoring for the Foxes with an outstanding long range effort midway through the first half.

And Jamie Vardy doubled the home side’s lead within two minutes of the restart as his immaculate volley found the top left corner.

The result leaves the champions six points clear of the relegation zone.

Hull City 2-1 West Ham United

Hull continued the strong home record under Marco Silva as they came from behind to West Ham.

The Portuguese boss has now picked up 13 points from a possible 15 at the KCOM Stadium since taking over from Mike Phelan.

Andy Carroll had given the Hammers the lead before Andrew Robertson levelled for the Tigers in the second half.

And Andrea Ranocchia made sure it was an afternoon to remember for the Humberside faithful as he headed home a late winner.

The result leaves Hull level on points with 17th placed Swansea.

Watford 1-0 Sunderland

Sunderland took another step closer to losing their Premier League status after narrowly losing out to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Black Cats began the day at the foot of the table and it looks more a question of when and not if David Moyes’ side drop down to the Championship.

Miguel Britos’s close range header just before the hour mark gave the Hornets a deserved lead after Jordan Pickford pulled off a number of fine saves to deny the hosts.

A first victory in five league games leaves Walter Mazzarri’s side seven points clear of the bottom three.

–

Source: TalkSport