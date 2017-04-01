Some groups within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), have thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing the party’s regional Secretary, Sule Salifu, as the regional Coordinator of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

The Constituency Chairmen caucus, constituency Secretaries and Organizers caucuses, and the Tamale Central NPP youth coalition among others, have unanimously endorsed Sule Salifu’s appointment.

These groups at a joint news conference in Tamale expressed their delight and described Sule Salifu’s appointment as appropriate.

Spokesperson for the constituency Chairmen caucus, Imoro Issahaku Jamal, alias Olando, opined that Sule Salifu’s appointment could reinvigorate the party’s youth.

This, according to the Kumbungu Constituency Chairman, could renew the youth spirit of voluntarism to maximize the party’s electoral fortune in the region at the 2020 polls.

“Sule Salifu has been the Chief Executive Officer of the party for the past years and his stewardship has given us 13 seats in the Northern Region and throughout his stewardship we have never found any fault with him.”

“He is very regular with the youth. He reaches out to us and he has been advising us and everything we do Sule is included.”

“He has known the party circles both length and breadth and we feel Sule is the best person who can unite the youth, and so we don’t see why we should not be happy over the President’s gesture,” he remarked.

Spokesperson for the Tamale central NPP Council of Elders of the coalition of youth groups, Mohammed Baba, showed appreciation for Sule Salifu’s appointment saying, “We are so excited because Sule Salifu is a grassroots man and a mediator, and we are very happy hearing that Sule Salifu has been appointed as regional coordinator of the YEA.”

“We are happy and therefore cannot hide our happiness and that is why we have come out to thank the President and to congratulate Sule Salifu.”

Some of the NPP constituency Organizers caucus in a statement signed by the Secretary, Mohammed Kpemsi, said “We the constituency Organizers join the good people of the region to thank the President for appointing Sule Salifu as the YEA Boss.”

“This appointment came at a time the party is yearning for a grassroots person to occupy that position.”

“Mr. President, this appointment is an honor to the entire region and the party as a whole, and we are grateful to you for recognizing the competence of our able regional Secretary and we want to assure you that he will deliver.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana