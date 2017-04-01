Nestle Ghana has launched its new product, Cerelac® with Iron+, with a primary focus on infant health especially during the exclusive breast feeding periods.

The campaign for the new product is on the theme, “Complementary feeding in infants – the role of Iron”.

According to researchers, the first one thousand days between a woman’s conception and her child’s second birthday offers a unique window of opportunity to shape a healthier and more prosperous future for children.

Optimal nutrition during this thousand-day window can therefore have a profound impact on a child’s ability to grow, learn and possibly impact on their socio-economic status.

It can also shape a society’s long-term health, stability and prosperity.

According to Nestle, these observations plus other indicators have influenced the production of the Cerelac iron+.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba, commended Nestlé for contributing to good nutrition and wellbeing of Ghanaians over the years.

“They have demonstrated leadership as good nutrition is a key way to ensure children grow healthy and strong,” the Minister stressed.

Cerelac is produced with grains which are locally sourced in Ghana.

Through the Nestle Cereal Plan, Nestle trains grain farmers on best agricultural practices that meet the required quality for production.

In an interview with Citi Business News after the product launch the Business Executive Officer for Nestle Ghana, Philippe Hascoet said his outfit would continue to expand its operations in Ghana.

“ ….. Our market base here is very good and we will continue to expand our operations here. We have a farm in Tema where production of grains used for the product is done.”

Nestlé’s Cerelac® is an infant cereal with milk specially formulated for babies above 6 months.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana