The Deputy Minister Designate for Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay has pledged his utmost commitment to his new role to attain set targets.

He has also assured Ghanaians of his readiness to face all possible challenges in his line of duty under the NPP administration.

Mr. Lindsay gave the assurances during questioning by lawmakers on his vetting on Friday.

“At the end of the day what I can say to Ghanaians is that if I sit here it is because of the decision I have come to [which the former President John Kufour made me know is that] at the end of the day, those overseas are very happy to criticize but whenever we are asked to help we run.”

“What hindsight has thought me is that you have two choices in this situation; you can either run or stay to be a part of this situation and I decided to be a part of this situation,” he added.

The former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), also faced a barrage of questions regarding some allegations leveled against him on his role at the GIPC which purportedly resulted in some losses to the state.

At the time, Mr. Lindsay’s actions were reported to have led to loss of about 108,138 dollars and possessed assets of the GIPC.

But reacting to those queries, Mr. Lindsay emphasised that the Board has since found him innocent hence cleared him of all such accusations.

“That same Board, signed by Mr. Ishmael Yamson, withdrew the allegations leveled against me because we had a situation for SFO for one and a half years where I was investigated where all the allegation were withdrawn and this is a matter of record and can be found in the SFO,” he explained.

Meanwhile the Deputy Minister designate says he will contribute to discussions for the government will get the best option for Ghanaians on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

If approved by Parliament, Mr. Lindsay will be assisting the sector Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana