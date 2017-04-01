Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick and Thomas Muller got two as Bayern Munich crushed struggling Augsburg to close in on a fifth successive Bundesliga title.

Lewandowski volleyed into the top corner to open the scoring before striking from close range.

Bayern scored four goals after the interval, Lewandowski making it 3-0 before Thiago struck.

Lewandowski then completed his hat-trick, with Muller getting the sixth.

Bayern are 13 points clear at the top with eight games remaining.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller (right) celebrates scoring against Augsburg

Poland striker Lewandowski now has 24 league goals of the season, while Muller was twice denied by the woodwork before he scored his first goal.

Carlo Ancelotti handed keeper Sven Ulreich a rare start after Manuel Neuer underwent surgery on a foot injury.

Ulreich was rarely tested as Bayern clocked up a fifth straight league clean sheet win.

Bayern’s next match is away to third-placed Hoffenheim on Tuesday (19:00 BST).

Source: BBC Sport