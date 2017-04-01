President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the rule of law will work in the country without fear or favour, and without regard to any partisan, ethnic or religious considerations.

He made the comment at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, when he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of his three-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

“It will not be under my watch that people will take the law into their own hands, neither will it be under my watch that the laws of our land will not be enforced. That will never happen. The law will work without fear or favour,” the President declared.

Vigilante group raids Regional Coordinating Council

President Akufo-Addo’s remarks come after a pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, demanding the removal of the Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

The group subsequently apologised to the President for the attack and pledged its support to the Regional Security Coordinator.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently summoned the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, to answer questions on the circumstances that led to the raid. and he further assured the Asantehene that government was working to quell similar incidents.

During the courtesy call, the President further assured the Asantehene that government was working to limit the occurrence of similar incidents.

“I know this matter is a source of great worry for you, Otumfuo. Let not your heart be troubled. The incident has occurred, and I assure you that measures have been put in place to forestall the re-occurrence of this issue in Asanteman, and for that matter, in any part of the country,” he added.

Gratitude for vote of confidence

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that his visit to the Ashanti Region was to thank the Asantehene and Asanteman for the massive show of confidence reposed in him and the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 elections

“The votes I got in Ashanti was unprecedented. I, therefore came to show appreciation, and to tell Asanteman of the policy initiatives we are putting in place to ensure that we bring relief to the people of this country, and thereby return the country onto the path of progress and prosperity,” he added.

The President is later expected to hold meetings with the leadership of transport unions in the region, visit the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, visit the Kumasi Central Market and have an encounter with the media.

–

Photos: Lauretta Timah

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana