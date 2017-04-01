A middle-aged man claiming to be an illegal miner, has warned President Akufo-Addo not to initiate moves to stop illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey in the country.

The man, who is seen in a viral social media boasting about being an illegal miner, said the President must think of how any such move will affect the livelihood of the many families who depend on the activity.

Public interest in stopping the illegal activity has soared following reports of the severe effects on water bodies and the environment in various regions including Eastern, Western, Central and Ashanti Regions.

In some of these regions, water treatment plants have been shut down with many communities in the affected areas unable to find fresh and clean water.

But the young man, who’s posture gave a clear sense of bravado and pride, said the government was not voted into power to clamp down on their illegal activities and therefore must concentrate on other issues.

The bearded man, who only gave his name as Bronzy, and said he resides at American House in Accra, dared authorities to arrest him.

In the video, he said he owned one of the illegal mining pits and had workers under him who received wages.

He also captured in the video, an excavator that works at the mine.

The government has expressed its readiness to deal with the illegal activity that has resulted in the loss of farmlands and poisoning of some of the country’s major water bodies.

Meanwhile, the minerals commission is preparing a memo to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, to place a moratorium on admission of new small scale mining business to operate in the country.

This is to help ensure auditing of the mining industry and flush out all illegal miners while introducing regulations to effectively control the sector.

Watch the video below:

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana