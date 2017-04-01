Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh, has accused some National Security operatives and three women at the Flagstaff House of assaulting her.

According to her, she visited the seat of government hoping to address some issues regarding her ex gratia package, when she was verbally assaulted and even pushed around by some irate National Security operatives.

Narrating the incident, the former MP said : “I was following up on my ex gratia so I went to Flagstaff House and I was directed by the Ministry of Finance to go to the Chief of Staff’s office so I wrote a letter and sent it to the Chief of staff’s office. I was there and I realized that three women were verbally assaulting my secretary all because she had the NDC rubber band on her wrist… I later entered and I heard them say ‘This is Rachel Appoh’ and immediately they heard I am Rachel Appoh, they started verbally assaulting me. They were pushing me and someone held my right hand and was like ‘walk out , walk out this is not party office’.”

“One of the women, Aunty Naomi, asked me to leave the country if I can’t stay, and I told them I am not leaving the country today or tomorrow,” she added.

Ms Appoh claimed further that the women attacked her for insulting the President.

She however denied claims she had insulted the President, saying she had a very good relationship with the latter.

“The President came to my constituency two months to election. When people were greeting the President, he was seated, but when he got there he hugged me. I want to tell every NPP person that they do not know Nana Addo more than me. “

Her allegation comes in the wake of several attacks believed to have been orchestrated by groups affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The most recent involved one ASP Nanka-Bruce, who served at the Flagstaff House under the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, who was assaulted by men believed to members of the NPP vigilante group, Invisible Forces.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

