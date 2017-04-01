The Association of Alcohol Manufacturers and Importers (AAMI) has lauded the launch of the National Alcohol Policy by government.

The association believes this will help promote responsible alcohol consumption among Ghanaians.

The policy was advocated by the AAMI and its members in 2006.

The National Alcohol Policy will set out a policy direction aimed at regulating the production, distribution sale, advertisement and consumption of alcohol, with the aim of minimizing the negative impact of its abuse on the individual, and society.

The Association last year also signed the ‘Code of Commercial Communications’ to regulate the conduct of their business in the advertising of their members’ brands as part of the association’s partnership with government and maintaining public trust.

In an interview with Citi Business News, Chairperson of AAMI, Adjoba Kyiamah said the policy will go a long way to monitor the intake of alcohol by the public.

“For us as a member company, and we are 25 companies in the association, we believe that we have a responsibility to society to ensure that our brands are produced in a responsible manner and that also people who consume our products do so in a responsible manner,” she said.

“Therefore we think that if there is a policy in place, then it becomes binding on everybody else in the industry. For those who are also not our members, they would also apply the same yardstick that we members have applied to make it work.” she added.

About the AAMI

The Association of Alcohol Manufacturers and Importers (AAMI) was incorporated in 2008 with the objective of promoting responsible attitudes and behaviour in the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The 25 member companies believe that societally acceptable alcohol beverage consumption is possible with a responsible industry and society.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana