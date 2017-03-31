A Project Management Expert and a Leadership Consultant, Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu has called on the youth to take up entrepreneurial skills in order to improve their lives and drive the country’s economic growth.

Dr Agumenu observed that entrepreneurship is a backbone of every successful economy and it helps citizens to develop themselves.

He underscored the need for the Ghanaian youth to develop skills and come out with new businesses that would create employment for others.

Speaking at a Youth Leadership Summit at Ave-Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region, the Project Management Expert said the key skills any entrepreneur should possess are the ability to set goals and to manage time, money and other resources.

The Summit which was organised by his outfit saw the youth in the area being taken through lessons in bee keeping, fashion and apparel production, agri-business, ICT among others.

The participants were encouraged to take up such skills to improve their lives.

The Akatsi North district is one of the newly created districts in the Volta Region and its inhabitants are noted for the production of crops such maize, cassava and other arable crops.

The district also has a dam which hosts friendly crocodiles that attracts tourists to the area.

The Chairman for the occasion and Chief of Ave-Atanve, Torgbui Hodzi Dunyo said that the youth summit, which is the maiden edition in the district was an eye-opener and it would go a long way to improve the economic fortunes of the youth in the area.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana