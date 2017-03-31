The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Western Region, has initiated an exercise to educate students of selected educational institutions in the region about the company’s operations.

The educational campaign which forms part of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s stakeholder engagement and communications strategy, which targets students of Senior High Schools, Nursing/Midwifery Training Colleges and Teacher Training Colleges.

Through these engagements, the company provides clarity on its role in Ghana’s power supply chain, tariffs and billing, energy conservation and other customer service issues.

This year, the Company is targeting 20 out of the 91 SHSs in the region, 3 out of the 6 Nursing/Midwifery Training Colleges and all 3 Teacher Training Colleges.

Already, three Senior High Schools have been visited namely Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School in Takoradi, Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School in Agona-Nkwanta and Shama Senior High School in Shama.

The Western Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing. Jacqueline Ofori-Atta, noted that the company is committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with its various stakeholders through such engagements which seek to make information available to customers and other members of the public.

“Educating the young generation, who are our potential customers, in the various educational institutions is a key part of our strategy to improve customer service delivery”, she noted.

Mr. Philip Osei Bonsu, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer for ECG, revealed that the company will also in the coming months, roll out an exercise to engage fishermen/women in the about 47 landing beaches in the six coastal districts of the Western Region.

He noted that the educational campaign will also target other identifiable bodies like Keep Fit clubs, Transport Associations, Teachers’ Associations and Traders’ Associations.

Last year, the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Western Region embarked on a similar exercise with visits to selected state and private institutions – Bank of Ghana, SSNIT, Regional Education Office, Nagel Adventist Hospital, Ellembele District Assembly and the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

