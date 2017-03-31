The daughter of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, will pay a visit to Ghana today [Friday] March 31, 2017, as part of a two-day visit to West Africa.

A statement from British High Commission in Ghana said the visit which is Princess Royal’s third to Ghana, will “celebrate the unique friendship between the UK and Ghana, as it commemorates its 60th Anniversary of independence.”

The statement added that “it will also reinforce the strength and depth of our bilateral relations. Ghana is marking its 60th Anniversary with themes of reflection, celebration, challenge and togetherness. Its partnership with the UK embodies just that – built on deep social and cultural ties and a shared future.

The Princess Royal is expected to meet a number of dignitaries including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II at the Royal Palace in Kumasi and former President Kufuor.

The Princess Royal will also undertake a wide-ranging programme that builds on her previous visits in 1998 and 2011, which according to the statement focuses on empowering women who act as role models for others, exploring the importance of support for girls, female education and entrepreneurs in delivering Ghana’s future.

She will also meet with a number of UK volunteers including the alumni of UK sponsored scholarship programmes, Chevening, Commonwealth and the Queens Young Leaders

The Princess Royal visit follows similar ones paid by former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair and Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana