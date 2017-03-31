Parliament has extended its sitting by an additional week. This is according to Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Presenting the business statement to the house today [Friday], he said due to additional government business, the house is expected to deal with, they will now rise not later than Friday 7th of April.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, disagrees with the extension of the meeting till next Friday.

He said Parliament cannot be made to suffer for the lack of planning associated with the President’s appointments.

He wants the House to rise by Wednesday, 4th April.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, had earlier stated that, Parliament was most likely to extend sitting beyond the scheduled date for MPs to rise on Thursday, March 30.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu noted that, the House had a lot on its plate, making the scheduled recess yesterday [Thursday] implausible.

“There are outstanding matters and it does appear we would have to push ourselves to next week. We are in a conversation with colleagues on the other side, and I hope we can come to an understanding on that,” he said.

One of the outstanding matters was a discussion of the report from Parliament’s committee investigating the recent bribery scandal that hit the Appointments Committee.

The report was laid before the House last Wednesday.

By: Marian Ansah & Duke Opoku Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana