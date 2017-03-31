The Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been accused of igniting the confusion that broke out in Parliament on Thursday evening after the Joe Ghartey committee presented its report on the bribery allegations.

According to the Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam George, Opoku Prempeh who is also the MP for Manhyia South called Alhassan Suhuyini “a fool” hence the near-fight.

“…Napo had called him [Alhassan Suyuhini] a fool. During the proceedings he called him ‘kwasia’ and that is what triggered the whole thing. And this is not the first time Napo was calling somebody a fool. Four weeks ago he called me a fool on the Floor of the House simply because I’d asked the Speaker to ask him if he was wearing a school uniform or was properly attired to Parliament,” Sam George explained.

Background

The five-member Joe Ghartey committee investigating the bribery allegations leveled against the Appointments Committee by the MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, presented its report to Parliament and recommended sanctions for Mr. Ayariga.

The committee found Ayariga guilty of contempt of Parliament and aside the sanctions also asked that he apologises to the House.

Although Mr. Ayariga apologized, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, adjourned sitting and said he will rule on the matter today, Friday.

But after the adjournment some minority and majority MPs nearly traded blows in the House.

Sam George explained on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday that, tempers rose in Parliament because some majority MPs earlier during sitting called for the removal of Mr. Ayariga and a by-election held.

“In the course of the conversation and the debates that went on yesterday, there were calls for by-elections. These are things that get any MP on edge because you were hearing that another colleague is pushing for one of you to be sacked from Parliament for by-elections. It’s not something that anyone will be comfortable with.”

“In the course of the conversation also there appeared to have been an exchange of words between the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Alhassan Suhuyini. And so that stoke the fire. However, as soon as we finished the sitting and Speaker walked out, we stepped out to talk to our leader and all you could see was a barrage of majority MPs storming the minority side,” Sam George added while questioning the rationale for the majority moving to the minority side.

