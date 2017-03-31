As part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of Scancom Ghana’s operations in Ghana, the company is constructing a 4.2 million Ghana cedis maternity block for the Tema General Hospital.

The 40-bed maternity block would comprise of a 20-bed first stage ward, and another 20-bed lying in ward with one theatre. It would also have a 7-bed monitoring and recovery ward, nurses’ station and changing rooms, sluice rooms, pantry and store, two consultation rooms, two doctors’ office and restrooms, nurses’ office and nurses’ restroom.

The facility will further have a kitchen and eatery, washrooms and reception.

This comes in the wake of challenges pregnant women face with regards to space at the hospital when they go for treatment.

The Tema General Hospital, which is the third highest in terms of deliveries in the country, lacks enough space to accommodate pregnant women each time they visit the facility for care.

The Executive Director of Scancom Ghana Limited, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, announced this when she paid a working visit to the site to see the progress of work

She announced that the project which started around November 2016, is scheduled to be ready by September this year.

The Medical Superintendent of the Tema General Hospital, Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Edusei, who took the team round the site, expressed the hospital’s appreciation for the construction of such a facility as it would go a long way to ease the pressure at the wards.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana