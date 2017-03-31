As part of efforts to ensure that children have access to quality education, a non-governmental organization (NGO), International Needs Ghana, with its partner in the United States of America (USA), the Northbrook Church, have built a six classroom block facility for the people of Lasivenu in the Volta Region.

The Lasivenu community is a small community in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, which over the years has had challenges with its junior high school.



The school over the years has been managing a makeshift structure made of thatch as its junior high block, which does not enhance teaching and learning.

The school has had to close down each time the weather gets cloudy.

The building, which was funded by the Northbrook Church in the United States of America, has facilities such as library, science laboratory, a staff common room and classrooms.

According to the Communications Director of International Needs Ghana, Joseph Gordon Mensah, the donation was made due to the fact that the Lasivenu D.A Global basic school has no permanent structure for its junior high students.

“We decided to put up this edifice for the people of Lasivenu because we noticed the community has no permanent structure for its junior high block. The pupils were just managing an almost collapsed thatch building which does not enhance learning in the community hence our effort to get them a more befitting structure”

A Pastor with the Northbrook Church, Pastor Michael, was happy the Northbrook Church has been able to put up such edifice for the Lasivenu community.

Pastor Michael admonished the students to be serious with their studies so they can become useful to society in future.

“I want to urge you to take the facility as a token from the Northbrook Church in the USA and use it well for the purpose for which it was built. I will urge you the students to study hard since you hold the key to your future.”

The Chief of Lasivenu, Togbe Akleku II, who received the facility on behalf of the community, expressed his appreciation to International Needs Ghana and the Northbrook Church for their kind gesture.

Some of the pupils who spoke to Citi News were full of happiness since they can now learn without interruption.

“We are very happy this facility has been built for us because we can now learn in a good atmosphere.”

They complained that in the past, they have had to close early each time it rained due to the bad nature of their school building.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana