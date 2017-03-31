A ruling on the report presented by the Joe Ghartey Committee which investigated the bribery allegation against Parliament’s Appointments Committee, will not be immediately declared, the Speaker of Parliament has stated.

It will however be given “in due course”, said the speaker today [Friday].

Speaking on the floor of Parliament today [Friday] after adjourning sitting on Thursday evening, following a heated debate on the report, Prof. Mike Oquaye said “matters regarding ruling on the special committee findings and matters arising will be delivered in due course.”

There was a heated debate on the floor of house on Thursday [March 30, 2017], when the house convened to consider the report by the special fact-finding committee looking into the bribery case.

The report among other things said the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, had been found guilty of contempt of parliament and must render an unqualified apology to the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joe Osei-Owusu.

However, in his comments about the report’s recommendations, Mr. Ayariga reluctantly apologized, saying “Mr. Speaker if you say I should apologize, I apologize.”

He further questioned why the committee would cite him for being in contempt when the bribery commission did not use a criminal prosecution procedure.

This provoked contentions in the house, forcing the Speaker of Parliament to defer the matter to Friday, March 31, 2017.

The Speaker however on Friday expressed belief that it was not the right time to deliver a ruling on the matter hence has deferred it indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Parliament has extended its sitting for this meeting by an additional week. This is according to majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

The house was expected to rise yesterday, Thursday [March 30, 2017].

But presenting the business statement to the house, the Leader said due to additional government business the house is expected to deal with, it will rise next by Friday 7th April, 2017.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has however proposed that the House rises by Wednesday, 4th April, 2017.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

