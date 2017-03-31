Music in Ghana has come a long way over the years and we have had some great artistes and bands that have raised the flag of the nation on the international front.

One genre of music that has evolved a lot is hiplife. Remember the days of Lord Kenya, Akyeame, Bandana and Batman. Right now, we have many people who would have stuck to hiplife music switching to Afrobeats and pure hiphop.

In this week’s playlist, I want you to enjoy some of these songs. I hope you like my choice of songs for the week.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana