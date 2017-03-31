The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Western Region, has held a Town Hall meeting with all stakeholders in Prestea, to review the company’s performance in the area over the past two years.

In 2015, Prestea and eight adjoining communities – Heman, Bondai, Nsuta, Kpoviaji, Kwameniampa, Obuoho, Brumase and Ayinam, were hooked onto the national grid.

A total of 15,500 customers were added to the region’s customer base as a result.

In the past, Prestea had enjoyed virtually free power under the erstwhile Urban Electrification Project financed by the mining firms in the area.

Speaking at the event, Mr. George Amoah, the District Manager, praised the people of Prestea for their patience in the face of some initial implementation challenges.

He expressed hope that such engagements will be frequent to address concerns of customers in the area.

Present at the meeting were Assembly members, religious leaders, traditional rulers, small scale miners, retired mine workers among others.

The Western Regional Public Relations Officer for ECG, Philip Osei Bonsu, underscored the need to continuously create such opportunities for performance review and feedback.

He noted that through such engagements, public confidence in the operations of the company will hopefully improve.

Issues raised at the meeting ranged from billing, power supply quality and reliability, customer service to new service application.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana