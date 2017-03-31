An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded one William Kwasi Okyere, a driver into police custody for defiling a 14 year-old girl at Teshie in Accra.

William pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded by the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

The facts of the case as presented by Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire was that, the complainant is the biological mother of the victim.

He said both the complainant and the accused person live in the same vicinity and are friends.

He said on March 19, in the absence of the complainant, the accused person went to her house and asked the victim to prepare porridge for him.

The prosecution said after William had finished eating the porridge, he dragged the victim from the kitchen into the complainants hall and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said later the victim informed the complainant of what had happened in her absence and a report was made to the police.

A medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination, treatment and report.

After the report was submitted, the accused person was arrested and charged.

Source: GNA