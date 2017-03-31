Members of the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, the Delta Force, have pledged support to Mr. George Adjei, the Ashanti regional Security Coordinator they initially attacked.

This follows an intervention by the National Executive Council of the NPP.

The Delta Force Security Coordinator, Kwadwo Bamba, speaking toaffirmed his group’s commitment to the Ashanti regional Security Coordinator saying, “we will support Mr. Adjei, and anybody the President appoints we will support him”.

He also noted that, the NPP NEC had accepted their apology.

Kwadwo Bamba, who was arrested in connection with the attack, has already apologized to President Nana Akufo-Addo and members of the party for the assault on George Agyei.

This development comes as President Akufo-Addo begins a three-day thank you tour of the Ashanti Region today [Friday].

Delta Force members arrested

Meanwhile, 14 members of the Delta Force have so far been arrested by the Ashanti regional police command.

The Ashanti regional police commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, confirming this to Citi News said, “we are arraigning them on Tuesday April 4th.”

Members of the vigilante group invaded the premises of the Regional Coordinating Council last week on March 24, and mishandled the newly appointed Security Coordinator, Mr. George Adjei. They destroyed property and forced the Security Coordinator out of his office.

They demanded that he should be relieved of his post because they would not work with him.

The Security Coordinator was however saved by the timely intervention of the police.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana