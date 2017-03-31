The Convention People’s Party (CPP), has on the advice of its Central Committee, revoked the membership of its acting General Secretary, Eric Asani Tano.

The acting General Secretary is said to have campaigned and voted for a candidate other than the party’s candidate in the 2016 elections.

The Party last year suspended its National Youth Organizer and General Secretary, and made Asani Tano Acting General Secretary.

A member of the Party’s Central Committee and Campaign Strategist in the last elections, Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, told Citi News the action against Mr Asani Tano was taken based on his own plea.

He said, “It is about the party invoking a clause in the constitution in recognition of a decision he had made by ceasing his membership of the party by going public to say he voted for a candidate other than the candidate of the party, and also saying that he was advocating to his constituents to vote against the decision of the congress which is the highest body of the party.”

He added that “so per his own actions and his own utterances and act, per Article 17 Clause 24 , he ceases to be a member. He appeared before the central committee and agreed to the issues that had been raised. He confirmed them.”

Following the 2016 general elections and the subsequent declaration of the winner, not much has been heard from the CPP after it failed to make a significant impact in the elections.

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), polled just about 0.24% of total valid votes cast. Mr. Bomfeh said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have in the last two decades in power failed to make Ghana a better place.

But in a separate interview, Mr. Bomfeh said in spite of the defeat, the party is still a formidable political force although he admitted that the party is experiencing some internal issues.

“The CPP has a responsibility. We cannot afford to continue to make ourselves a laughing stock. This is a giant party with potential energy. So phenomenal that all we need is to get our acts right, it doesn’t matter the differences we share because we are all human beings,” he said

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

