Ashanti Gold Football Club head coach Bashir Hayford has tended in his resignation a year and a half after leading the Obuasi-based side to the 2015 Ghana Premier League title.

His decision comes after the club handed him a three-match ultimatum to turn their rugged form which has seen them plummet to 15th on the league log.

The Miners have struggled to replicate the form that led them to the league crown and have managed only one win in their last five league outings.

In his parting letter, he admitted that his performance had been unsatisfactory and also that the atmosphere at the club had become impossible to work in.

“My best has not been enough for the club and the best thing is to resign honourably without any prejudice.

“It does not take the frog too long a time to jump out of the boiling water.Thank you very much,” he stated.

Ashanti Gold will attempt to begin the journey without Hayford on the right foot when they welcome newly promoted Bolga All Stars to the Len Clay Stadium on matchweek 9.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com